State: City site limited to recreation unless NP buys parkland elsewhere

Land owned by the city of North Platte east of Indian Meadows Golf Course must be used for recreation, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission official said Wednesday.

But recreational planner Schuyler Sampson added that the city could repeat what it did twice in the 1980s — buy other land that’s worth more and dedicate that land to recreational use — if it wants to sell its 95.3 acres south of West Walker Road for housing.

He said he has told city officials that the tract’s use remains limited because its two-part acquisition was linked to the city’s 1983 and 1988 sales of pieces of Centennial Park — itself bought by the city in 1966 with help from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“The city is still obligated to operate that land as a recreational use,” Sampson told The Telegraph. “It’s still binding.”

“However, the city can still choose to mitigate the property” and transfer that condition to other land it might buy if that land is of “equal or greater value” to the Walker tract, he said.

That’s what 1980s city officials did when they sold 10 acres of Centennial Park land across West Leota Street from Great Plains Health — now home to medical facilities — and again when they shaved off the park’s north edge to extend West Francis Street past Adams Middle School and the North Platte Recreation Complex.

North Platte acquired all but the northern 11.1 acres of the Walker tract after the 1983 deal. It bought the rest five years later, after the street project.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher, who confirmed he has spoken with Sampson, said Wednesday that the city will “make sure we have all the facts before we move forward” on whether to ultimately sell the Walker tract for housing.

“The ultimate goal of this is to produce housing, and that’s all I’m after,” he said. “I really don’t much care where the housing is. ...

“I am very concerned about making the right decision for the community. Obviously, we won’t make everybody happy no matter what we do.”

Project descriptions at a Sept. 26 Planning Commission meeting envisioned homes worth $350,000 or more on the Walker tract. Homes vacated elsewhere by their purchasers then would become available on North Platte’s tight housing market.

Adoption of a study to declare a larger area including the tract eligible for tax increment financing will remain on ice for the time being, Kelliher said.

The mayor pulled the “substandard and blighted” study off the City Council’s Oct. 4 agenda after two medical professionals involved in the 1983 transactions said the recreation-only condition was transferred to the Walker tract after they bought the old park extension south of Leota.

Council members gave first-round approval that night to ordinances that would rezone the Walker land for residential use and annex it and two neighboring private parcels into the city.

Second-round council debate and votes on those ordinances will be held on schedule next Tuesday, Kelliher said.

“We will continue the process of annexation as well as the rezoning, because those two efforts don’t change anything in regards to whether it’s a park or not,” he said. But “until we decide on a course of action, we won’t bring the blighted study back.”

Even if the Walker tract is rezoned for residential use, parks and recreational uses would be allowed there, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the council Oct. 4.

Sampson said Game and Parks has city documents confirming the U.S. Department of the Interior’s September 1966 grant to buy the Centennial Park site, the land’s closing in December 1967 and the 1983 and 1988 land deals.

That’s enough to bind the city in how its uses the Walker tract, he said, even though no references to the federal condition appear on its real estate deeds.

Former City Attorney Terry Waite, who investigated the matter before leaving office Oct. 6, said at that time that the legal “doctrine of merger” says any restrictions not recorded on the deed don’t apply.

Game and Parks has administered Nebraska’s Land and Water Conservation Fund grants and their aftermath since 1965, Sampson said. The National Park Service now has ultimate authority for the program.