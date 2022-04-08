 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State officials ban campfires at many Nebraska state recreation areas and wildlife management areas

Due to drought conditions and extreme fire danger, many Nebraska state recreation areas and some wildlife management areas are temporarily banning campfires until further notice.

Although everyone should be cautious when using fire throughout Nebraska, the list of areas with temporary closures includes:

» Southwest Region: Medicine Creek, Red Willow, Swanson, Enders, Sutherland and Buffalo Bill SRAs.

» Southern Panhandle Region: Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala, Lake Minatare and Wildcat Hills State SRAs, and Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

» Central Region: Sherman and Victoria Springs SRAs.

A temporary burn ban already is in place at Calamus SRA, under the authority of local officials.

Where fires still are allowed, campers and hunters should apply proper safety practices by properly extinguishing campfires and keeping a bucket of water nearby.

Hunters taking to the field for Saturday’s youth shotgun season opener are urged to use caution and avoid open fires for camping or cooking.

