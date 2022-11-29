 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in Lincoln, Scotts Bluff businesses

Three of the 12 businesses in Lincoln County targeted in a recent Nebraska State Patrol alcohol inspection sold to a minor.

The establishments were the Hitchin' Post Saloon in Brady and Dave's Place and Gary's Super Foods in North Platte, according to a State Patrol media release. 

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

All 12 of the businesses checked the minor's ID. 

An inspection was also conducted in Scotts Bluff County on Nov. 19 and five of the 79 businesses sold to a minor: Maverick, Main Street Wine and Spirits, Git and Split, and Cigarette Chain in Scottsbluff, and the Cobblestone Hotel in Gering. 

All five businesses failed to check the minor's ID. 

The inspections were supported by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office and Monument Prevention Coalition. 

