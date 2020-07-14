State Patrol investigating collision on Highway 83 north of North Platte

Traffic was backing up on U.S. Highway 83 soon after first responders arrived at the scene of a reported head-on collision just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It took place north of the intersection with Melvin Road, about nine miles north of North Platte.
Two Nebraska State Patrol units were seen soon afterward at the junction of U.S. 83 and Nebraska Highway 97, more than 5½ miles south of the scene, where a trooper was preparing to direct traffic. No other details on the collision were available Tuesday evening.
