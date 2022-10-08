State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans

Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant.

The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for an “air quality construction permit” from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Nebraskans can read and download all public documents NDEE has received or issued on the project by visiting ecmp.nebraska.gov/PublicAccess/index.html?&MyQueryID=340.

Under “DEQ Facility Number,” type “116136,” Sustainable Beef’s assigned NDEE reference number. The initials refer to the agency’s previous identity as the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

Following a Tuesday “construction commencement ceremony” in North Platte, Sustainable Beef is in the earliest stages of months of earthwork to fill in and build up the former city sewer lagoon where the beef plant will be built.

The air quality construction permit — which focuses on the plant’s planned odor control processes — is the first of several NDEE permits it must obtain during and after the expected two-year process of building the 1,500-head-per-day plant.

If granted, the construction permit must be converted into a full-fledged operating permit within a year after cattle processing starts, environmental engineer Nick Steinke of Lincoln’s Olsson design firm told The Telegraph in December 2021.

Other state clearances needed, he said, include permits for the wastewater treatment system and some other plant functions.

NDEE also stands in for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in handling some regulatory issues the federal agency has assigned to its state counterpart, said Steinke, a former employee of the state agency.

Once NDEE prepares a draft construction permit, the agency must take public comments for 30 days. A public hearing on the permit also may be requested, Steinke said last December.

As of Friday, however, state officials had taken no action toward approval other than to notify Sustainable Beef Monday that its application documents were complete.

Tim Plander, Olsson’s senior scientist, signed the cover letter with its 187-page construction permit application on Sustainable Beef’s behalf.

A project description confirms the company’s plans to produce several nonedible beef byproducts — meat and bone meal, dried blood meal, tallow and beef hides — in addition to edible beef.

Much of the application covers highly technical subjects. It also includes specifications for several pieces of equipment Sustainable Beef plans to use in beef processing and odor control.

Olsson’s project description says the design firm provided NDEE with information on the performance of the biogas system used by the CS Beef Packers LLC plant in Kuna, Idaho.

CS said its 1,700-head-a-day Kuna plant, visited by a five-member North Platte delegation in November 2021, generates 250,000 and 400,000 cubic feet of biogas a day.

Among the project description’s highlights (in their order of presentation):

Semitrailer trucks will bring cattle in and take products and byproducts out, with coolers and freezers keeping products “at appropriate temperatures” before they’re shipped, Plander said.

“Steam-heated continuous cookers” will separate beef fat and tallow from meat and bone meal. Two 30,500-gallon storage tanks will store the tallow and three 100-ton storage bins the bone meal before they’re shipped out.

A cyclone separator will collect ground bone meal from a “process air” stream. The separator’s exhaust will go through a “packed bed scrubber” to control odors from the process.

Two cyclone separators will collect dried blood meal after collected cattle blood is processed in a “blood dryer.”

Blood meal will be stored in a 60-ton storage bin, with a “bin vent filter” sending its exhaust air through ducts into the plant’s rendering section.

Trucks entering the rendering section will park inside the loading area, which will be enclosed with rolling doors.

Venturi scrubbers and packed bed scrubbers will be used throughout the plant, including to control odors and “volatile organic compounds” in air vented from the rendering area.

The packed bed scrubbers will use a solution of sodium hypochlorite and sodium hydroxide to oxidize odor-causing chemicals.

Their water temperature will range from 70 degrees in winter to 85 in summer. The project description documents the equipment’s expected “odor reduction efficiency values,” which it says are valid for water temperatures up to 110 degrees.

When its wastewater system is installed, Sustainable Beef will route cattle wastes through an anaerobic lagoon and an aerobic lagoon “in series” within the plant’s 70-acre location. They will pretreat the wastewater before its release to North Platte’s city wastewater plant.

Biogas will be captured from the anaerobic lagoon and can be used to run one of the beef plant’s three steam boilers. Natural gas will power the boilers otherwise.

Methane and potential hydrogen sulfide are expected to be part of the biogas. An “iron sponge system” would capture at least half of the potential hydrogen sulfide before the biogas enters its specified boiler.

CS Beef Packers’ information to the Olsson firm says its iron sponge system removes between 70% and 80% of hydrogen sulfide from its raw biogas at the Kuna plant.

Whatever biogas isn’t used to power the specified boiler would pass through the plant’s biogas flare, which would destroy almost all the gases’ remaining methane and hydrogen sulfide.

“Potential methane and hydrogen sulfide from the aerobic lagoon is assumed to be negligible due to the oxidation process,” the project description says.

For sanitation purposes, Sustainable Beef “will use antibacterial processing agent chemicals daily.”