Five broadband-spotty locations in west central Nebraska will receive a combined $5.5 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to help close their coverage gaps.

They’re among 38 3rd Congressional District awards announced Tuesday from the PSC’s Capital Projects Fund. The projects must be finished by Dec. 27, 2024, unless the five-member elected commission grants extensions.

Sixty-five grants totaling more than $61 million were awarded in Nebraska counties outside the Omaha metro area, PSC Chairman Dan Watermeier said in a press release.

Twenty-seven of those awards were in eastern Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, totaling $40.3 million. The 3rd District awards totaled just over $21 million, a little over the $40 million available for 2023 grants.

Because of that, Watermeier said, telecommunications companies serving the sprawling 3rd District will be invited to seek PSC assistance from the remaining $19 million. Broadband projects rejected in the first round may be resubmitted, he said.

Projects funded in The Telegraph’s coverage area are:

Arnold: Great Plains Communications, 327 locations, $2,095,489.

Great Plains Communications, 327 locations, $2,095,489. Comstock: Nebraska Central Telephone Co., 44 underserved locations, $305,853.

Nebraska Central Telephone Co., 44 underserved locations, $305,853. Hayes Center: Great Plains Communications, 131 locations, $1,166,910.

Great Plains Communications, 131 locations, $1,166,910. Oshkosh: Inventive Wireless of Nebraska LLC (DBA Vistabeam), 581 locations, $755,865.

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska LLC (DBA Vistabeam), 581 locations, $755,865. Stapleton: Great Plains Communications, 64 locations, $1,182,180.