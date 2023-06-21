An 18-year-old Highlands Ranch, Colorado, youth died Saturday after two personal watercrafts collided at Lake McConaughy, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

Fair said Landon Gressman was pronounced dead at the scene after being retrieved from the water.

Gressman, whose birthday was Saturday, was riding with a friend about 12:45 p.m. near Arthur Bay when he was struck by the second personal watercraft. The second youth was injured in the collision and transported to Ogallala Community Hospital.

The case was under investigation, Fair said.

Fair thanked law enforcement, emergency personnel and helpful volunteers who responded to the incident. Among those responding to the emergency call were the Keystone-Lemoyne and Ogallala fire departments, Regional West Ambulance and the Game and Parks Commission.

“This is a reminder to pay attention to boats, Jet Skis and other watercraft around you at all times,” Fair said. “There are designated ‘no wake’ areas, as well as swimmers in the water.”

This was the first death at Lake Mac this year, less than a week before summer’s official arrival.