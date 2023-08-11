District Judge James E. Doyle IV of Lexington will retire Aug. 31 after 22 years as an 11th Judicial District judge.

Then-Gov. Mike Johanns appointed Doyle in September 2001, according to a press release. Nebraska’s Judicial Nominating Commission will review the vacancy and recommend any possible replacements to Gov. Jim Pillen, who will make the final choice.

Doyle served as chairman for 15 years of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Committee on Problem-Solving Courts, which have been used increasingly in the state’s district courts over that time as an alternative to incarceration.

The state Supreme Court gave Doyle its Distinguished Judge Award in 2010. The Nebraska chapter of the National Association of Social Workers named him its 2013 Public Citizen of the Year for his “significant contribution to an area or population of concern to the social work profession such as at-risk or vulnerable populations, quality of life in communities and social issues.”

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation this year named Doyle the winner of its Legal Pioneer Award for his contributions to improving “the delivery of justice and enhanced access to legal resources,” according to the press release.