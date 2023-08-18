Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a Interstate 90 near Giltner on Thursday.
According to the NSP, a trooper pulled a Toyota Camry over at mile marker 324 for following too close. During the traffic stop, the trooper become suspicious of criminal activity. An NSP K9 was deployed and detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
The driver, Juan Martinez Arroyo, 21, and passenger, Edwin Correa Miranda, 25, both of Cicero, Illinois, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of a fireman while committing a felony.