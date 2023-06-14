Nearly a year before western Nebraska voters cast their next primary ballots, the region’s 2024 election field has its first unofficial candidate.

Larry Bolinger of Alliance, who has sought statewide offices in the past three election cycles, announced Tuesday he’ll run to succeed term-limited state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard in Legislative District 47.

“The No. 1 thing we need in District 47 is a candidate that is a steward to the people. I have not seen that done in decades,” said Bolinger, who ran for Nebraska attorney general in 2022 on the Legal Marijuana NOW ticket.

“What I have seen is representatives that work on one or two policies in the eight years they are in office and they refused to engage and work with the people.”

If elected to the Unicameral, Bolinger said in a press release, he would hold frequent town-hall meetings, keep “an open-door policy” and work with people from all political parties. The Legislature is officially nonpartisan.

“If you are not biased in your approach to politics, then you can be a voice of reason and focus on what is important for your community,” he said.

Bolinger, a former contractor, received about 30% of the statewide vote in losing to then-Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln in the 2022 election for attorney general.

He ran as a Republican for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District seat in 2018 and 2020, finishing last in the GOP primary both times.

Bolinger, a former member of the Alliance Planning Commission, also trailed a seven-candidate field for two

Alliance City Council seats in the 2016 primary.

He said in his press release that he would seek to boost teacher and law enforcement wages, seek to reduce child hunger, child addiction and greenhouse gases and “end truancy as a status offense.”

Bolinger also called for building a new police building in Alliance and adding rest stops at the U.S. Highway 385 junctions between Alliance and Bridgeport.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and will receive a master’s in public administration from Bellevue University this September, he said in his press release.