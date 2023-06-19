Ogallala’s gentle twin Kenfield brothers, who gave their hometown a unique tourist attraction, had done virtually everything together forever.

They didn’t quite die together, but it was close. Harvey Kenfield died at his home June 5, three months and two days after Howard Kenfield died three days shy of their joint 96th birthday.

The brothers graduated together from Brule High School. They served in the same Korean War U.S. Army unit, both worked 42 years in Ogallala’s electronics industry, married their wives five months apart in their late 40s and moved back in together after both became widowers.

The Kenfields leave behind several nieces and nephews, two grateful stepfamilies and their shared collection of artwork, Native American artifacts and fossils housed at Ogallala’s Petrified Wood and Art Gallery across U.S. Highway 30 from Front Street.

“And they’re next-door neighbors out at the (Ogallala) cemetery,” just one plot and one row apart, said Howard’s stepson, Michael Keith of Ogallala.

Howard and Harvey led quiet lives most of their long years. But after their community helped them find a permanent home for their collection in 2011, they’ve gained notice for their perseverance and artistic vision.

A chance August 2018 visit to the gallery by Florida filmmaker Hank Bagwell instantly inspired the latter to take out his movie camera. The result was the seven-minute-long 2021 documentary “A Legacy in Stone,” which debuted at the March 2021 Omaha Film Festival and won Best Documentary that October at the Wild West Film Festival in Folsom, California.

“They have influenced my art (in that) you don’t stop. You just keep doing,” Bagwell said Monday. “You are what you create.”

Nebraska Public Media later followed Bagwell to Ogallala, filming its own six-minute-long piece. First aired in May 2022, “A Story Set in Stone” can be seen on YouTube along with Bagwell’s short.

Born March 6, 1928, to John and Ella Kenfield at Albion, Howard and Harvey joined Ogallala’s Good-All Electric Manufacturing Co. shortly after graduating from Brule High in 1946.

They would work for Ogallala inventor Robert Goodall’s large western Nebraska concern or its successors until their 1988 retirement — except for the nearly two years after being drafted.

Good-All “has lost two of its highly valued employees, the Kenfield twins of Brule, to the military service,” the Keith County News reported on Nov. 9, 1950. Harvey worked there as a transformer winder and Howard in rectifier wiring.

Inducted together at Omaha that Nov. 28, the twins served with the 24th Infantry Division that was one of the first U.S. units to land in South Korea after the war broke out that June 25.

Howard and Harvey Kenfield shipped out after completing basic training in March 1951. After about a year on the Korean front, they returned home on a 30-day leave 12 months later. They were discharged as corporals in August 1952.

They returned to Good-All, which was split into three companies after its 1960 purchase by international electronics concern TRW.

Howard stayed with the rectifier unit, which was spun off into Good-All Electric Inc. in 1963, while Harvey continued with TRW Capacitor Division (today’s American ShiZuki Corp.) until both brothers retired in 1988.

Their Ogallala neighbors knew all about their hobby long before then.

The twins started in 1953 by collecting arrowheads they found in the Ogallala area. At a friend’s suggestion, the Kenfields a year later started learning how to cut and polish interesting rocks they found during their hunts.

In fall 1955, Howard and Harvey took their arrowhead collection to Colorado for the Loveland Stone Age Fair. They brought home the top prize, the News reported that Oct. 6.

The Kenfields next branched out into petrified wood and similar fossils, wandering as far as western Wyoming searching for specimens.

Finally, they set to turning petrified wood into intricate music boxes modeled after favorite buildings — barns and grain bins, country schools and churches, homes, even outhouses.

“We go to shows, and sometimes I get ideas, come home and start making some replicas,” Howard told Nebraska Public Media for its 2022 video story.

By the mid-1970s, the bachelor brothers were famous in Ogallala for the mysterious collection they kept at the house where they lived atop a hill offering vistas of the town below and the South Platte River beyond.

Then they each got married. Harvey and Glenda Stephenson exchanged vows on Oct. 12, 1974, followed by Howard and Glenva Keith on March 8, 1975.

Harvey and Glenda worked in the quality control lab at TRW, while Howard’s new bride worked in the testing lab across the hall. Glenda had two children and Glenva one.

The twins wouldn’t be living together any more. But they bought neighboring 1-acre lots south of Ogallala for themselves and their new families — and their burgeoning collection.

Howard and Harvey opened the first Petrified Wood Gallery there in 1976. The brothers donated their collection to the Western Nebraska Community Foundation in 2000 with the stipulation that it stay in Ogallala.

Front Street, the Keith County seat’s tribute to its “End of the Texas Trail” heritage, built an addition on its east side for the first general public access to the Kenfields’ finds and creations.

Friends of the Kenfield Gallery, organized as a nonprofit in 2007, bought a sizable building at 418 E. First St. that had been home since the late 1960s to a roller-skating rink, a succession of retail businesses and an apron manufacturer.

By 2011, the Petrified Wood and Art Gallery was settled in its permanent home. Howard and Harvey often could be found there, greeting tourists from far and wide — and wandering filmmakers like Hank Bagwell, whose motor home had broken down in Ogallala.

“To see those two guys at their age still talking about their art — it was never about them,” said Bagwell, who stayed in touch with the Kenfields.

Artists and celebrities too often pursue their craft for personal acclaim, he added. “For Howard and Harvey, it was always about this piece, that collection. The ego was gone. That’s what I remember about them.”

After Glenva died in 2001 and Glenda in 2007, the brothers once more shared a house in the main part of Ogallala.

Howard broke his hip and died of complications March 3 at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Harvey held on a bit longer, looking forward to visits from the twins’ nieces and nephews in April and May.

The last of them arrived May 17, less than three weeks before Harvey’s death. It was evident that he was lonely without his brother and longtime companion, Michael Keith said.

“From going to the war together in the same unit (to now), it was hard for him,” he said. “Neither showed that kind of emotion on a regular basis. But I could tell.”

Harvey’s two stepchildren, Scott Ross and Melinda Beckler, preceded him in death. He and Howard between them had four stepgrandchildren and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren.