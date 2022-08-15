State troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop

A 31-year-old Massena, New York, man is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County Court on Thursday after the Nebraska State Patrol found 258 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.

Steven R. Windoloski is charged with possession of more than 140 grams of the drug and remains confined to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

His bail was set at 10% of $1 million during an initial court hearing Friday.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release and court records:

A state trooper stopped an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with California plates on Interstate 80 just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 166 for not displaying a front license plate.

The trooper asked Windoloski to exit his vehicle and sit in the front seat of the patrol car while he wrote out a warning for the plate. Another trooper and his K-9 partner then walked around the perimeter of the Outlander and the dog detected the odor of drugs in the vehicle.

The troopers then searched the car and found three cardboard boxes in the rear cargo area.

The boxes contained 33, 34 and 33 kilos of cocaine, respectively.