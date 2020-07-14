UTICA — Centennial Public Schools Superintendent Tim DeWaard has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and third degree sexual assault.
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday afternoon that an investigation resulted in the arrest of DeWaard, 56, of Utica.
They said his arrest was in relation “to charges involving a high school aged student.”
The Sheriff’s Office said bail was set for DeWaard at $50,000, which he posted, and he was released from jail.
“This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Department. Our office is working closely with Centennial Public School officials, and their cooperation is appreciated during this time,” Seward County investigators said.
DeWaard has been the superintendent at Centennial since July 1, 2007.
Before then, he served as principal and/or superintendent at Eustis-Farnam, Valentine and Tri-County.
He has been active at the state level with the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
In 2018, he received the University of Nebraska at Kearney Leaders in Education and Service Award.
