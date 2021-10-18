Flags to fly at half-staff to honor General Colin Powell

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to General Colin Powell, who died Monday. Powell was a four-star general, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, U.S. secretary of state from 2001-05 and adviser to four Presidents.

“Secretary Powell was a great American whose legacy will live on for generations,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As a soldier in the United States Army, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State he served our country with honor and distinction. Susanne and I are thinking of the Powell family, and keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time.”