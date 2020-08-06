LINCOLN -- As part of CARES Act funding that Nebraska received from the federal government, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, under an agreement with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, is managing the distribution of relief funding for child care providers, according to a press release from the Nebraska Children and Families Association.
One program is the Stabilization Fund for licensed child care providers who have stayed open during the pandemic and the other is an Incentive to Reopen Child Care Program Fund for providers who were forced to close temporarily.
“So far, we have only had about one-third of the 3,000+ licensed child care providers in the state apply for funding,” said Betty Medinger, senior vice president at Nebraska Children. “Whether they have not heard of this opportunity or assume they are not eligible, we ask for the public’s help in urging every licensed provider to apply.”
All licensed child care providers can visit https://www.nebraskachildren.org/childcare-funds.html to find out if they are eligible and how to apply. The application (available in both English and Spanish) will be open until September 30, 2020. For questions about the funds or the application process, call 1-844-340-7002 or email CCRR@nebraskachildren.org.
Priority for both types of funding will be given to licensed providers who participate in Step Up to Quality and are registered with the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network, a website that allows parents to search for child care availability in their community.
