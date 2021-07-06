 Skip to main content
Lexington police identify man shot and killed early Tuesday morning
Lexington police identify man shot and killed early Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department has identified Marcus S. Keyser, 23, as the individual who was killed during an early morning shooting.

A search of electronic court records indicates Keyser’s mailing address as rural Pleasanton. However, previous court records list his address as Kearney.

The death occurred during the early morning hours Tuesday in the 800 block of W. Ninth St. in Lexington. The incident was reported at 3:11 a.m., according to police logs.

According to court documents from Buffalo County, Keyser was set to appear in Buffalo County District Court for a pre-trial hearing regarding three first degree sexual assault charges on at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lexington Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 308-324-2317.

