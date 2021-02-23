Nebraska Department of Transportation taking public comment on amendment to Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking public comment on an amendment to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the agency said in a press release.

The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.

Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation must amend the STIP for reasons such as to add or remove projects, to make adjustments to funding sources or estimates, or to update a project’s scope of work.

Public comments can be made at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/stip until 5 p.m. CST Monday.

The FHWA and the FTA will not approve the revision until the public comment period has ended and comments have been evaluated and incorporated in the revision as appropriate.

Copies of the Public Involvement Plan for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s STIP are available from each of the eight district offices. A copy of the proposed STIP Public Involvement Plan may be obtained upon request to the Communication Office, 1500 Highway 2, P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, or by calling 402-479-4512 or emailing jeni.campana@nebraska.gov.