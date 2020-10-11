Nebraska voters will see proposed amendments, initiatives on their ballots

Proposed Amendment No. 2 would amend the Nebraska Constitution to allow the Legislature to extend the maximum amount of time for the repayment of indebtedness related to tax increment financing from 15 years to 20 years if more than one half of the property in the project area is designated as extremely blighted.

Tax increment financing is intended to finance economic development in an area. In Nebraska, the governing bodies of cities and villages can enact resolutions to declare an area as substandard, blighted and in need of redevelopment, and create a TIF district. The local government can then issue bonds to finance improvements associated with redevelopment projects in the district.

Local governments can use increased tax revenue, resulting from increased property values due to development, to pay off the bonds over a 15-year period. The ballot measure would increase the period to pay off the bonds and indebtedness from 15 years to 20 years for TIF districts designated as extremely blighted. In Nebraska, an extremely blighted area is defined as a census tract with an average unemployment rate that is 200% or more of the average state unemployment rate and the poverty rate is more than 20%.