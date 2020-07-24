LEXINGTON — A Lexington man, accused of sexually assaulting at least three young males, has now had his pretrial hearing set for Aug. 20.
Adalberto Mejia, 53, was arrested on June 10 and was charged with three counts of third degree sexual assault without consent, each a Class 1 misdemeanor. Mejia plead not guilty to the charges on June 11, according to Dawson County court documents.
Mejia posted bail, 10 percent of $5,000, on June 11 and was released from the Dawson County Jail.
A pretrial hearing originally set for July 9 was continued to Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, on June 3 a 16-year-old male reported being sexually touched by Mejia while working for him. The documents allege Mejia touched the male inappropriately several times and “offered to pay him more money for his body.”
The 16-year-old also said he knew of other males Mejia had touched while working for him.
When interviewed by the Lexington Police Department, the other males reported the same kind of treatment, they said, “Mejia would make sexual comments while they were working,” and “grab them around the waist or behind,” according to the affidavit.
The males provided video and an audio file they recorded which supported their statements, according to the affidavit.
