LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a new website Wednesday dedicated to providing updates about the state’s response to coronavirus.
According to a press release, the website, coronavirus.nebraska.gov, features information about the state’s plans for coronavirus relief funding as well as links to key public health and virus testing information.
The website will be updated regularly as the state continues to disburse virus response funds.
Previously, President Donald J. Trump and Congress provided $1.08 billion to aid the Nebraska’s coronavirus response. The website was designed as a part of the state’s work with Deloitte to provide oversight of federal funds received by the state.
