COZAD — A Florida woman was flown to a Kearney hospital after being struck by a semi on Interstate 80 Saturday evening.
About 8 p.m. an eastbound Volkswagen pulled off on the side of I-80 after missing the Cozad area rest stop near mile marker 222, according to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.
Simone Dennis-Colin, 42, of Coral Springs, Florida, a passenger, got out of the vehicle and walked into the driving lane, Thomas said.
An approaching semi moved into the passing lane to avoid Dennis-Colin, but she was struck by its right fender and seriously injured, Thomas said.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Cozad Fire and Rescue and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Dennis-Colin was taken to a hospital by ambulance and then flown by helicopter to CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney, where she remains under care, according to Thomas.
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.