In its ninth year, the stock dog program at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is going strong.

“Working with dogs has always been a passion of mine,” said Coach Leighlynn Obermiller, a veterinary technology instructor at NCTA. She is an alumnus of the school and a former team member herself.

The program offers students the chance to train herding dogs. This year’s team had 12 members. They provide their own dogs, most of which are border collies. “Having the right dog for the job is important,” Obermiller said. “Breed and genetics play a big role in a dog’s ability to perform well.”

The border collie breed originated in Scotland and exhibits strong gathering tendencies. Famous worldwide for their skills as sheepdogs, many border collie lines in the U.S. today are bred and trained to move cattle. Team members have also used Australian cattle dogs or shepherds.

Team members practice with their dogs twice weekly on cattle and other hooved animals. They attend competitions in the spring. This year they competed in Clearmont, Wyoming.

All the hard work from the year paid off. Competitors from NCTA were second-year students Carson Harting and Brooke Jensen, and first-year student Kira Peifer competing in the novice class. In this class, handlers accompany their dogs as they move a group of cattle through a timed obstacle course. Placings are based on the highest points earned in the shortest time.

“Going out and competing is tough, but it helps get you out of your comfort zone and highlights areas in your training that need attention,” Obermiller said.

“The students had a tough go the first day, but by Sunday (the last day), I think they all were happy with how their dogs did.”

The team was founded in 2015 through the efforts of Judy Bowmaster-Cole and the support of Outback Stock Dog Association members Eddie Merritt and the late Kelly Popp.

Popp mentored many young handlers and provided the team a place to practice for years. With his passing in 2021, the team’s practices moved to campus, but the spirit of hard work and sportsmanship Popp instilled in young handlers remains, Obermiller said.