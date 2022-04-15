String of monthly sales tax collections records continues for North Platte

North Platte’s city sales tax extended its streak of monthly records to a full year in February, while Lincoln County’s lodging tax clinched an annual fiscal-year record with two months to go.
The city’s net February income from its 1.5% sales tax totaled $743,962, according to Nebraska Department of Revenue figures released online Thursday.
That figure was 17.1% better than the previous February record of $635,528, set in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic settled in statewide.
North Platte’s net February 2021 take of $626,579 marked the second and last time since June 2020 that the city sales tax failed to set an all-time record for a given month.
Total net sales taxes stand at just under $5.52 million since North Platte’s 2021-22 fiscal year began Oct. 1.
The Revenue Department collects, processes and returns net city sales taxes and county lodging taxes about six weeks after each month ends.
Lincoln County’s 4% hotel-motel tax netted $42,306 in February, its best showing for that month since the county received a record $58,503 in 2015.
February’s lodging-tax total was 11.8% higher than the 2021 figure of $37,852, the last month of a two-year slump coinciding with the worst of the pandemic.
With the latest month thrown in, the county has collected $998,715 in net hotel-motel taxes for the 2021-22 state fiscal year that will end June 30. The old record was $959,432 in 2015-16.
Lincoln County took in just under $1.13 million in net lodging taxes for the 2021 calendar year, 70.4% above 2020’s pandemic-depressed total of $663,196.
Hotels and motels in the county collect a 1% state lodging tax along with the 4% county tax. Both must be used for tourism promotion.
North Platte has a separate hotel-motel “occupation tax” to pay off construction bonds for the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center, which opened in 2008.