Hundreds of fifth graders went to North Platte Recreation Center for a D.A.R.E. celebration on Friday morning. It is something students look forward to every year.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. It is a 10-week program conducted by North Platte Police Department officers.

Officers Jeremiah Johnson and Rory Little taught D.A.R.E. in all of North Platte Public Schools, McDaid Elementary and Maxwell Public Schools. This is Johnson’s seventh year and Little’s first.

“I was very impressed and had a great time with it,” said Little. “I’m happy that I stepped into this role.”

He is also the resource officer at Adams Middle School and the department’s public information officer. Johnson is the resource officer at North Platte High School.

Only those who completed the requirements of the program could participate in the celebration, where they played games including kickball and volleyball and did activities with North Platte Police and Fire departments and Nebraska State Patrol troopers.

All or nearly all the fifth graders qualified, which meant each one participated in the classes, interviewed a family member on things such as citizenship and helping others, and wrote a five-paragraph essay about things they have learned and ways they will resist drugs.

“I preach participation,” said Little, and “I had a lot of that” throughout the program.

Kasante Smith, a 12-year-old fifth grader at Washington Elementary School, wrote the overall winning essay. His parents are Kristina and Sam Smith of North Platte.

His prize was a stuffed toy D.A.R.E. lion, something he really liked. He had not had time to think of a name for the animal on Friday morning, but said he planned to select a “confident” name.

Kasante said D.A.R.E. teaches students to be more confident and able to resist negative demands made by others, even those whom they may consider friends.

“I think the time I started there I was thinking about drugs, they’re bad, and that’s all I knew about them,” Kasante said. “I never even considered how they would affect my life, but now ... it’s really changed my perspective on them and I don’t think I want to try even ... weed or anything.

“The biggest thing (we teach students) is to think through and consider consequences of choices, both positive and negative,” Johnson said.

Kasante said Officer Little taught them decision-making steps: define the problem, assess and consider what to do, respond, then evaluate the results. He also said D.A.R.E. helps students decide ahead of time what to do in a given situation.

As for results of the program in the lives of young people, “You do see it in different ways,” Johnson said, such as the way they treat others and their decision making skills. It’s impossible to fully know the results of the program, though. “You don’t see what you prevent,” he said.

For now, Johnson and Little appear to have made an impression on the students. Little was Kasante’s D.A.R.E. teacher.

“I think Officer Little’s a great guy,” Kasante said. “He’s super awesome.”