With three major community plans to complete for North Platte and Lincoln County, their leader said Thursday, it’ll be more important than ever to gain the broadest possible input from residents willing to take part.

“We’re trying everything we can to get people to give us some insights … and create something you can build on for the future,” David City planner Keith Marvin told 16 city and county leaders.

The Marvin Planning Associates founder and fellow team members led a City Hall kickoff meeting outlining their strategy for updating the city’s and county’s 2012 comprehensive plans and his firm’s 2018 housing study for North Platte and other Lincoln County towns.

Those at Thursday’s meeting represented about two-thirds of the 23 members of “steering committees” that will help Marvin reach out to residents and shape the updated plans.

Marvin will receive a combined $216,180 from the involved governments for engaging local residents and completing the trio of studies over the next 18 months.

All three, which Marvin said naturally overlap, seek to set a course for guiding development within the county and meeting residents’ present and future needs for housing and public services.

A comprehensive plan forms the basis for a city’s or county’s planning and zoning codes and regulations. North Platte and Lincoln County have separate regulations and planning commissions but share the services of Judy Clark as planning administrator.

State law requires cities and counties with such plans to update at least their land-use aspects every few years. That’s also increasingly true of housing studies, which potential businesses and contractors examine closely along with comprehensive plans, Marvin said.

While he and his colleagues will make them aware of legal mandates and national trends, he stressed that local input above all will drive the studies’ conclusions and community goals.

“It takes a lot of work to take this plan and make it work,” he told steering committee members. “We try hard to give you a plan that works and you want to make come to reality.”

Marvin added that neither the comprehensive plans nor the updated housing study will target precise locations for particular types of developments. “All that does is screw up the market.”

The comprehensive plans will include chapters on local trends in population, housing, economic development, parks and recreation, community facilities, public safety, public health, communications/utilities/energy, hazards, land use, transportation and zoning regulations.

The county’s plan will have an additional section on natural resources and the environment to help guide and protect agricultural growth, Marvin said.

Aaron Sorrell, principal of Community Planning Insights of Dayton, Ohio, will lead the studies’ sections on housing and economic development. He and Marvin co-wrote the 2018 housing study, which concluded that North Platte and its neighboring towns had a sales-rental vacancy rate only about half that of a “healthy housing market.”

Jesse Poore, a regional planner with Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig’s Lincoln office, will lead the transportation sections of the city and county comprehensive plans.

Marvin said he and his colleagues will place a great deal of stress on crafting and getting input from community surveys and meetings with focus groups. The first such meetings should take place around the start of August, he said.

While doing the last housing study — then the first such one countywide in eight years — “we learned way more from focus groups than we did from the data,” Sorrell added.

But study leaders said they also plan to deploy Facebook, Twitter and various online tools to more broadly reach local residents and gather their input.

Marvin employee Mason Herrman said he’s nearly finished a joint website for the three studies. It’ll allow online visitors to share their thoughts on city, county or housing needs by clicking on the appropriate study on the homepage via laptop, tablet or smartphone.

He said the planned online tools will include a “crowdsource map,” on which visitors can type their observations about a particular area and pin their remarks to the appropriate map location.

Marvin said another tool will let visitors upload up to 10 photos at a time showing “what they consider to be the good, the bad and the ugly in North Platte and Lincoln County.

Local news media will be contacted frequently for help in engaging the public, he said. Also planned is a “frequently asked questions” section on the website, which will include an explanation of what a comprehensive plan is among its contents.

“We want to make sure everyone’s questions can be answered in one place,” Marvin said.