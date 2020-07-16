Summer of 531: UNO students make plans to visit every town in Nebraska

Road trips are a staple for summer vacations, but a couple of students from the University of Nebraska at Omaha took that to the next level after their school year was canceled due to the pandemic.
Instead of filling their time “working out and playing video games,” Seth Varner and Austin Schneider, both of Wahoo, decided they were going to visit all 531 incorporated towns in Nebraska. They chronicled their travels, which started April 22 and will finish Friday in Wahoo, on Instagram and Facebook as Visit531Nebraska.
Their trip was split into two main legs, according to their page. The first leg was all of the towns in eastern Nebraska. While traveling there, they would return home at the end of each day, “making big circles around Wahoo.” However, when they set out to visit the western part of the state, they had to stay overnight in a town on their route, necessitating planning and budgeting.
“I had one of those old-fashioned paper maps of Nebraska, and I laid that out and had all the towns we already visited highlighted, so I looked west and I circled certain areas of the state” and planned the trip from there, Varner said. Initially, they planned to visit the towns in 11 days, but a friend’s birthday moved that timetable up. In eight days, the pair ended up visiting 200 towns, never spending longer than 15 hours on the road at a time.
They even had a mascot, which appears in many of their pictures: a stuffed Energizer Bunny toy, found in Schneider’s basement before they embarked on the trip.
“I just saw in the corner (of the basement) the Energizer Bunny, and I thought it would be perfect for us, since the Energizer Bunny always keeps going, and we keep going,” Schneider said. “So I thought it would be the perfect thing to take with us.”
On July 7, North Platte became the 406th town they visited — stopping at Fort Cody, the Golden Spike Tower, Scout’s Rest Ranch and the Lincoln County Courthouse. They also visited Cody Park.
“We saw the buffalo outside. That was kind of cool; I’ve never been that close to a buffalo before,” Varner said. “It’s just a beautiful little park to walk around.”
The idea for the mega-trip was planted 10 years ago, Varner said, when his family was doing a family tree project and traveling to different towns to take photos of their ancestors’ gravesites.
“Me being 10 years old, I didn’t really care for the whole cemetery thing and I didn’t really get what they were doing,” he said.
But equipped with a disposable camera, 10-year-old Varner took photos of population signs and churches from the towns they traveled through. His family only traveled to about 40 towns before they finished their family tree project.
“But I kind of had this idea in the back of my mind, all that time,” Varner said.
When it comes to road trips, Varner is a veteran — he plans all his family’s trips, so he has a pretty good idea of the timing needed for sightseeing and eating.
“All we do is road trips — we take giant circles around the Midwest,” Varner said. “Now with (Visit531Nebraska), I’ve planned about 30 trips in my life, so I’ve gotten pretty good at the timing aspect of things.”
People followed their journey on Facebook, suggesting places to visit and expressing pride in their hometowns.
The reaction on social media was wholly unexpected, according to Schneider. A friend suggested they record their trips online, so the pair set up an Instagram account. But the whole project really blew up when they started posting on Facebook.
“(The Facebook page) blew up within that week,” Schneider said. “I had no idea that was going to happen, I did not expect that at all. It’s just been crazy.”
Traveling around the state and visiting all of the towns gave Varner and Schneider a better appreciation for the state, they said.
“I’ve learned to respect Nebraska more, because there’s a lot to do in these places you wouldn’t think there is,” Schneider said. “Being from out east, some of these towns I never even heard of before. And you get there, and there’s more than you would think.”
Varner said he saw just how much each town had to offer, if you’re willing to look for it.
“No matter where you’re at in Nebraska, you can always find something to do. Whether you’re out east or back west, you can go tanking down the river, you can visit these little museums all over the state,” Varner said. “You can find all these things you wouldn’t expect to see around Nebraska, really. No matter where you’re at in the state, there’s something to do. You just gotta go out and find it.”
