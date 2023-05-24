This year’s Sandhills Superhero Celebration will be at the Fox Community Playhouse on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Besides being in a new location, the annual celebration will have a cosplay contest for teens and adults, in addition to activities for children.

Also new this year, there will be a free movie at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up the celebration. The movie will be the 2010 Dreamworks hit "MegaMind."

Games for children 13 and younger will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each child will receive 10 tickets at the door to play the games and have a chance to win prizes.

Children are encouraged to come in costumes. At 10:30 a.m. they will be able to participate in the costume parade on stage.

There will also be a green screen photo booth where people of all ages can choose fun backgrounds to have edited in. Digital photos will be emailed for free and printed photos will be available for $5 each.

There will be cosplay guests at the event as well, to interact with attendees, They will include members of the Nebraska Star Wars Costuming Club and a Mandalorian Merc.

The library foundation will also have a merchandise booth where small items, primarily made in the library's Creation Station, will be available for sale.

There are five comic book-themed raffle baskets as well and tickets can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. The drawings will happen at 5:00 p.m. on the main stage of the theater.

Entry forms for the teens’ and adults’ cosplay contest can be picked up at the library or printed from npplfoundation.org/superhero and turned in to the library. The entry fee is $10. Registrations are requested by Friday, but will be accepted until 12 noon at the event.

Cosplay is short for costume play and it is considered a performance art in which participants, called cosplayers, wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character.

Participants in the cosplay contest need to be in the auditorium of the theater by 12:30 p.m. to walk across the main stage and present their cosplay to the judges. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. The winners will be announced after the raffle basket drawings.

The first place winner will receive half the entry fees collected, up to $250.

The second place prize will be two 3-day passes to OCon Expo in Omaha, July 21- 23. See theoconexpo.com.

The third place prize will be a $20 gift card to Game On Games. See gameongames.com.

Contestants will be judged on the presentation of their costume, craftmanship skills, and creativity.

Judges will be Anne Yankus of Bellevue and Christopher Cynova of Grand Island, who will come in costume themselves.

Sandhills Superhero Celebration is sponsored by North Platte Public Library Foundation with support from North Platte Public Library and North Platte Community Playhouse. Proceeds from the event benefit the library foundation. Concession sales benefit the North Platte Community Playhouse.