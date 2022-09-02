Sustainable Beef bought North Platte lagoon Aug. 26; hearings on fill-dirt plans set

North Platte’s retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC will build its meatpacking plant officially changed hands five days before Wednesday’s announcement of the firm’s investor and supply partnership with Walmart.

In another development, the city and Lincoln County will hold public hearings later this month on conditional use permits for two local property owners wanting to supply dirt to fill in the old lagoon for the beef plant.

The lagoon’s $142,500 sale by the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority was completed Aug. 26, Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said Friday.

A real estate deed bearing that date has been filed with the Lincoln County Register of Deeds’ office, according to The New Weekly Record, a local online publication that rounds up legal filings at the North Platte courthouse.

The Record also noted Sustainable Beef’s filings of “deeds of trust” for the lagoon site Aug. 26 with CoBank ACB, a part of the federal Farm Credit System, and Kingfisher Holdings LLC.

County Assessor Julie Stenger said Friday she hopes to have the 80-acre property’s initial taxable value ready for the County Board to set at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Sustainable Beef will owe 2022 taxes on the formerly tax-exempt property, she said, because the sale closed before commissioners’ annual ratification of new tax rates next month.

“It’s going to be a very minimal value, because it won’t be usable until you haul all that dirt” to fill the lagoon for plant construction, she said.

Based on 2021 tax rates, the lagoon site would yield $2,917.15 to be split by North Platte’s eight local governments if it’s valued at its $142,500 sale price.

The city and county planning commissions respectively plan 5:30 p.m. hearings Sept. 12 and 13 on allowing “strip mining” of fill dirt from separate properties about 3 miles northeast and southeast of Sustainable Beef’s site.

Both hearings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., said Judy Clark, planning administrator for both local governments.

The County Board and City Council would hold their own hearings and vote on their respective permits at their regular meetings Sept. 19 and 20.

County commissioners recently reclaimed their authority from their planning commission to rule on conditional use permits. The council long has exercised the final word on similar permits inside city limits.

Both the city and county will consider permits for Gary and Ruth Stearns to remove dirt from their property about 2.7 miles southeast of Interstate 80 Exit 179.

That’s because North Platte’s 2-mile zoning jurisdiction boundary runs through the Stearns’ property, Clark said.

The county alone will handle a similar conditional use permit for Robert Long to remove dirt from his property north and east of the intersection of Hall School and Airport roads. The Rolling Hills Estates housing subdivision sits near that area.

Sustainable Beef leaders said last year that they intend to not only fill in the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon but also raise its elevation 5 feet above the top of the lagoon’s berm. The berm would remain.

Because North Platte doesn’t issue grading permits, Clark said, Sustainable Beef doesn’t need permission to move dirt at the project site once it’s there.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, however, must grant a construction permit for the plant’s expected two-year build. A public comment period and public hearing are part of the permitting process, NDEE officials said in 2021.

Assuming the plant is ready to start slaughtering cattle by late 2024, Sustainable Beef then would need NDEE to grant an operating permit.