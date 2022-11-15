Sustainable Beef construction starts; neighbors seek state hearing

The first stage of construction on the Sustainable Beef LLC plant has begun as three people living southeast of its site have asked for a public hearing by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Semitrailer trucks full of dirt began rolling last week to the former city sewer lagoon east of Newberry Access on Golden Road, said Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs.

Several rolled north on Newberry onto Golden Road Tuesday afternoon from the direction of Gary and Ruth Stearns’ property on East State Farm Road, one of two sites from which fill dirt will be mined for the project.

Up to three trucks at once were dumping loads or waiting their turn to enter the lagoon site. Activity “will continue to ramp up as we prepare to begin construction of the lower-level walls in the near future,” Briggs said.

Meanwhile, NDEE’s website has posted a public hearing request dated Oct. 26 and cosigned by Rich and Beth DeFreece and Karen Tickle, all of rural North Platte.

“Most North Platte residents do not oppose a plant here, but they do oppose the current location,” the writers said. “We ask that you oppose it, too, for environmental reasons.”

The DeFreeces and Tickle live near each other, between 1½ and two miles southeast of the beef-plant site and south of the confluence of the North Platte and South Platte rivers.

Their joint letter asked how Sustainable Beef plans to dispose of “blood and other contaminants” from cattle to be slaughtered at the plant.

“It’s hard to believe this precious water source won’t be affected in an irreversible way,” they wrote.

The three cited “obvious concern” about whether the beef plant’s odor-control system will meet NDEE standards. They also noted signs near the site saying endangered least terns and piping plovers “frequent the area.”

“Another question comes to mind: Is this just a state matter or also a federal one, too?” they wrote.

Sustainable Beef plans to process collected cattle blood through a “blood dryer” and store dried blood meal in a 60-ton storage bin, The Telegraph reported in an Oct. 8 story on the firm’s application for an NDEE “air quality construction permit.”

A “bin vent filter” will send exhaust air from the stored blood meal through ducts into the plant’s rendering section. Scrubbers and oxidizing chemicals will further treat the exhaust before it’s vented out, the application says.

NDEE public information officer Amanda Woita said Tuesday that the agency is still working on a proposed draft permit. The plant can’t operate equipment that might emit pollutants without it, she said Oct. 24.

Public comments on the draft permit will be taken after NDEE announces its intent to issue the air quality construction permit. Members of the public may request a hearing then, Woita said.

The DeFreeces and Tickle urged the agency in their Oct. 26 letter to not only set a public hearing but advertise such a hearing and its date “well and in advance.”

They contended that “there is the perception that this plant has been rigged in their favor from the beginning,” meaning Sustainable Beef. “Holding such hearings would assuage those feelings.”