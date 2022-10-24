Sustainable Beef files construction notice, will start dirt haul soon

The steady procession of trucks hauling fill dirt to Sustainable Beef LLC’s North Platte meatpacking plant site should start in the next two weeks, CEO David Briggs said Monday.

His company meanwhile has filed a “begin construction” notice with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, saying work on buildings at the former city sewer lagoon is set to start “on or after” Nov. 14.

The Oct. 5 notice fits within Title 129 state environmental regulations saying structural work can be done while NDEE considers Sustainable Beef’s “air quality construction permit” for the project, an agency spokeswoman and Briggs told The Telegraph.

However, “the acceptable pre-construction activities do not allow applicants to hook up equipment to (an) exhaust stack or operate equipment in any way that may emit any pollutant prior to receiving a construction permit,” NDEE public information officer Amanda Woita said in an email.

Briggs said Monday that construction plans call for first selectively building up areas inside the lagoon so structural construction can begin atop them while fill-dirt work goes on.

“We’re going to start building up the building-site pad first, and that will be the concentration of our work for the next month or so,” he said.

“It’s going to take us a considerable amount of time to build up the pad. We’ll build up the building pad first, and that will allow us to begin some construction. We could be filling the site in for up to a year.”

Briggs reiterated that the plant’s final elevation will be about 5 feet above the top of the lagoon’s 8- to 10-foot-high berm. That roughly matches the height of nearby Newberry Access, he said.

Since Sustainable Beef’s Oct. 4 “construction commencement ceremony,” bulldozers have “been doing work on the site preparing to receive the fill-in” dirt, Briggs added.

A dirt scraper could be seen Friday through a second entry point to the construction site, carved through the berm’s northwest corner. Workers had already penetrated the north side for the first entry point at the time of the ceremony.

Fill dirt will be hauled from rural properties roughly three miles northeast and southeast of the site.

The North Platte City Council and Lincoln County Board last month granted conditional use permits for the operations, which are expected to run 20 to 25 semitrailer trucks on Newberry Access and some other nearby roads from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays.

Schmeeckle Bros. Construction of Fort Morgan, Colorado, is the general contractor for the planned 1,500-head-a-day, 875-employee beef plant. Slaughter operations aren’t expected to start until late 2024.

Schmeeckle built the CS Beef Packers plant near Kuna, Idaho, which a North Platte delegation visited a year ago and which is serving as the model — particularly in its odor-control machinery and techniques — for Sustainable Beef’s plant.

Sustainable Beef filed its overall NDEE air quality construction permit Aug. 15, detailing the types and workings of odor-control equipment and generally describing the firm’s plans for treating wastewater onsite. Wastewater operations and some other functions will require separate state permits.

Woita, the NDEE spokeswoman, said agency officials are preparing a draft air control construction permit that “will undergo reviews and public participation prior to issuance.”

“Public participation,” as defined previously by the agency, includes a 30-day public-comment period. A public hearing also could be requested before NDEE could grant permission for Sustainable Beef to proceed with construction work leading to the start of plant operations.

The firm also must obtain a full-fledged NDEE operating permit within a year after processing starts.

Sustainable Beef’s “begin construction” notice, signed by Briggs, noted that NDEE had received a “modeling report” on the plant’s expected “air quality dispersion” performance on Sept. 23.

Based on that modeling, it says, the North Platte plant would “operate as a minor air emission source” for pollutants covered in state environmental regulations, including “hazardous air pollutants.”

The Idaho environmental regulations under which the five-year-old Kuna beef plant was built are stricter than Nebraska’s, Schmeeckle spokesman Tyler Teixeira said last December.

The Oct. 5 notice lists construction activities involving “buildings and air emission units identified in the air quality construction permit application” that could start on or after Nov. 14.

They don’t include the fill-dirt operation. Local and state officials have said property owners are allowed to move dirt on their own properties.

Construction activities listed in the NDEE notice cover installation of:

Footings, concrete foundations, steel beam structures, walls and roofs for the buildings and odor-control units.

Piping and electrical wiring for those structures.

“Process equipment, emission units and on-property haul roads.”

Exhaust stacks “associated with the air emission units.”

Sustainable Beef declared in the Oct. 5 notice that it “will not hook up process equipment to exhaust stacks and will not operate equipment prior to receipt of the air quality construction permit.”

The firm also “accepts and acknowledges all liability associated with the possibility of NDEE denial” of that permit. “Sustainable Beef waives any state of Nebraska liability,” it added.

Nebraskans can read and download all public documents NDEE has received or issued on the project by visiting ecmp.nebraska.gov/PublicAccess/index.html?&MyQueryID=340.

Under “DEQ Facility Number,” type “116136,” Sustainable Beef’s assigned NDEE reference number.