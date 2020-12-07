Sutherland couple continues to grow Big Eye Spinner Baits operation

The current Union Pacific railroader found his love for fishing when he was really young.

“We had a pond at our house and I used to go fishing all the time and my mom never had to worry about where I was,” Jason said.

The love for the sport was passed on to Jason from his dad and now the Cooper’s boys have taken it to the next level as competitive bass fishermen.

“They are not into walleye, they’re bass fishermen,” Shawna said. “That took up about half our space in the other store because we had to get into the bass stuff.”

She gives credit for the success of the business to the connections Jason and their sons, Hunter and Jaron, have made through fishing competitions.

“I think that’s how our customer base grew so fast,” Shawna said. “Jason did a lot of walleye fishing and that’s how our name got out there so quickly. Then the boys with their bass fishing, that helps with the bass customers coming in to us.”

With the new building and extra space, the Coopers are offering a wide assortment of product.