 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sutherland, Dundy County-Stratton receive federal rebates to purchase all-electric school bus

  • 0
Local News

LENEXA, Kan. — Two west central Nebraska school districts have been awarded federal rebates to help them replace old diesel school buses with new, all-electric models.

The Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton districts each will receive a $20,000 rebate toward one new all-electric school bus apiece, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a Tuesday press release.

The rebates are offered through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2021, the EPA said.

The two districts are among six in Nebraska receiving a combined $250,000 in DERA rebates to replace 11 older school buses, according to the press release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News