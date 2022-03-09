Sutherland, Dundy County-Stratton receive federal rebates to purchase all-electric school bus

LENEXA, Kan. — Two west central Nebraska school districts have been awarded federal rebates to help them replace old diesel school buses with new, all-electric models.

The Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton districts each will receive a $20,000 rebate toward one new all-electric school bus apiece, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a Tuesday press release.

The rebates are offered through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2021, the EPA said.

The two districts are among six in Nebraska receiving a combined $250,000 in DERA rebates to replace 11 older school buses, according to the press release.