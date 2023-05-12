FLATS — Two thin strips of gravel and crushed concrete along paved but perilously narrow Soddy Road don’t say much about one farmer’s generosity.

Unless you know the story.

They’re giving approaching cars and trucks on this remote Sandhills road just a little more room to pass each other, thanks to a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Robert F. Hanich Charitable Trust.

“We can get six to eight miles widened with this money, and then we can apply for more money,” said County Commissioner John Bryant.

Bob Hanich, who farmed south of Sutherland before his 2007 death at age 84, directed that his then-$6.5 million estate be used to support local governments and nonprofits in four counties — McPherson, Logan, Keith and Lincoln — after his wife, Irene, and brother, Ted, had also passed on.

After Ted Hanich’s death on July 30, 2020 — 10 years after his sister-in-law — Ogallala-based Adams Bank & Trust set out in earnest to fulfill Bob’s wishes.

“He stipulated the income from the trust was to be used in those four counties,” said bank CEO Todd Adams. “Our bank had done business with the Hanich family for many decades.”

Adams said his family’s three-state chain, founded in Lemoyne in 1916, wants to get the word out in the four counties about the trust’s mission.

“Some of our giving and trusts we administer crave anonymity,” he said. “But we want people (in this case) to understand it’s out there.”

The Hanich Trust has awarded at least $1.38 million so far, according to Adams and the initial beneficiaries.

Stapleton’s Vets Club has remodeled its kitchen, while Logan County’s roads shop a couple of blocks north on Main Street is being replaced with a larger, heated structure.

Keith County is upgrading first responders’ handheld radios for better service around Lake McConaughy. Other Hanich grants in the county will help water flowers on Ogallala city lampposts and sink a well for an EMS station on Lake Mac’s south shore.

Up to now, Adams said, a couple of churches in Sutherland are the Hanich Trust’s only Lincoln County recipients.

But that could soon change.

Lisa Citta, a member of the Lincoln County Agricultural Society, said the fair board intends to apply for a Hanich grant toward its planned $12 million Linco Ag & Education Center at the North Platte fairgrounds.

More than $1.6 million has been raised so far, said Citta, a former fair board member who serves on the project’s steering committee. Commissioner Chris Bruns said he brought the Hanich Trust to that board’s attention.

The Ag Society plans to apply to the trust “in the coming months when we have secured a few more grants and local funding dollars,” Citta said.

Fair board members are “committed to putting a shovel in the ground” once they’ve raised at least $6 million, according to the Ag Society website.

Bob and Ted Hanich bought their father Karl’s farm and other land after Ted returned from World War II, according to the brothers’ obituaries.

They remained partners after Ted, who lived to age 99, moved to a ranch near Dunning in 1957. While Ted raised the cattle, Bob grew corn and operated a feedlot on their father’s spread.

Bob Hanich’s trust agreement, which he signed on Oct. 6, 2000, named his wife, brother and Adams Bank as trustees. Irene Hanich died on Feb. 27, 2010.

The agreement said the Hanich Charitable Trust would become active once both Irene and Ted had died and bequests to other family members had been made.

At that point, Adams Bank “shall distribute all of the net income of the trust, from time to time, at least annually, in the counties of Keith, Lincoln, Logan and McPherson.”

Those were the four counties in which Bob Hanich primarily did business, Adams said.

That quartet’s two most sparsely populated counties — McPherson and Logan — are the trust’s largest beneficiaries to date.

In those Sandhills counties, Adams said, “some of the biggest needs have to do with their county roads.”

Bryant said 14-mile-long Soddy Road was paved with asphalt decades ago. It connects local ranches to Nebraska Highway 92 and the historic Eclipse Church, 10 miles north in Hooker County.

But it’s just 10 feet wide — barely wide enough for one vehicle to traverse, let alone pull over for another vehicle.

The asphalt surface is in good shape, Bryant said, in part because so few vehicles use it. But without the Hanich money, County Board members might be looking at returning it to gravel.

“If we resurface this Soddy Road, it’s going to be a $5 million project,” he said. “We could do it, but you’re going to tax the heck out of the people to do it.”

McPherson County received its first of five $100,000 annual Hanich Trust payments in 2021. Bryant said its road crew is laying down 2- to 2½-foot-wide strips of crushed concrete at a rate of about two miles a year. They currently start six miles north of Nebraska 92.

Meanwhile, Logan County officials hope to have their new 6,000-square-foot roads shop ready in about a month, said Road Superintendent Richard Cook and County Commissioner Scott Gaites.

They said the existing smaller roads building will be used for storage and equipment that’s used less often. The new one will let the crew keep its snowplows under cover, drain off snowmelt inside and give workers a warm space to do repairs.

“I had a hard time sending the guys out to the (old) shop to work when the temperature is 10 degrees,” Cook said.

The county’s $500,000, 10-year Hanich grant started in 2022, Gaites said. Commissioners concluded a lease-purchase agreement to let them finish the shop while they collect their $50,000 annual payments.

“I’ve been wanting to do something to get a heated building for 20 years,” he said. “We’re really appreciative of the Hanich family for doing this for the counties where they ranched in.”

Meanwhile, the kitchen in the nearby Vets Club — shared by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8258 and American Legion Post No. 324 — badly needed upgrades, said Cook, the VFW’s quartermaster.

“The electricity wasn’t working good, and when they’d go cook in there, they’d blow a fuse,” he said. “It was just a mess, and it wasn’t well insulated.”

The Hanich Trust provided $90,000 to improve the Vets Club, which Adams said satisfies both the charitable and public aspects of Bob Hanich’s charge.

“In many of those small communities, that’s what the community uses” for meetings and gatherings, he said.

Cook said the Hanich funds let the veterans groups rewire, insulate and install new cabinets in the kitchen. Work wrapped up about three weeks ago.

“We’ve got other projects we want to do to this building, but this one was by far the most expensive,” he said.

The trust has aided three projects in Keith County, led by a three-year, $225,000 grant so law enforcement, firefighters and ambulance crews throughout the county can replace their handheld radios with digital units.

Commissioner Corey Crandall said the handheld units fit into a $1.3 million upgrade of emergency communications. The County Board is using part of its share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the rest.

“This trust was a pivotal point to get the ball rolling with the project,” he said, also crediting Ogallala Fire Chief Dell Zimmermann with urging it on.

Crandall said first responders’ old analog radios couldn’t deal with multiple dead spots around Lake McConaughy, Nebraska’s largest outdoor tourist attraction with nearly 2 million visits a year.

The new digital radios are making a difference as Lake Mac approaches 2023’s first big summer invasion over Memorial Day weekend, he said.

“It’s very rugged terrain,” Crandall said. “We’ve got some canyons, and being able to have communications in those canyons with fire and ambulance and a lot of people around — our first responders have been very grateful to have this.”

A $50,000 Hanich grant awarded in 2022 will cover much of the Brule Volunteer Fire Department’s cost to sink a well at its EMS station near Bayside Golf Course at the Lakeview area north of U.S. Highway 26.

Sargent Irrigation will install the well this fall, Fire Chief Lonnie Olson said. “It’s going to cost close to $70,000 to get that done. We’ve got a little money, too.”

Adams said the trust’s smallest grant to date, for $15,000, bought a “water wagon” for Ogallala’s use with its flower displays on lampposts throughout the Keith County seat.