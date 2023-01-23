Sutherland man arraigned on three burglary charges

A Sutherland man was arraigned on burglary charges, and a North Platte man received two years probation on weapons and drug charges in Lincoln County District Court Monday.

Matthew Patch, 39, of Sutherland was arraigned on three Class IIA felony burglary charges and fleeing to avoid arrest. The charges stem from incidents Dec. 5 and 7.

According to court documents, Patch was charged with breaking into Laundry Zone at 418 E. Leota Ave., No. 2, Dollar General at 705 N. Jeffers St. and a business at 1510 E. Fourth St., with intent to steal property of value.

He pled not guilty to all charges. He asked for his current bail of $25,000 to be reduced. Over objections of attorneys representing the state, Judge Cindy Volkmer reduced bail to 10% of $15,000. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 13.

Sean Honeywell, 27, of North Platte, also known as Sean Morrissey, pled no contest to three charges stemming from an April 28, 2022, incident: Carrying a concealed weapon (reduced from possession of a firearm by a prohibited person); felony possession of a controlled substance; and driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Another felony charge of possession of a controlled substance was dropped in the plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 24 months specialized substance abuse supervision probation and costs of $155, along with a 60 day driver’s license revocation and a fine of $500.

District Court on Monday also saw a number of cases continued to later dates, along with plea agreements and sentencing. All defendants have North Platte addresses, unless otherwise noted.

Eduardo Gomez, 32, pled guilty to an amended, misdemeanor charge of assault with bodily injury to another person. He had been charged with a second degree assault, a felony.

A charge of using a firearm to commit a felony was dropped. The offense occurred on April 6, 2021, when Gomez allegedly had an argument and fired a shot which injured another person.

He also pled guilty to misdemeanor attempted possession of a controlled substance charge, reduced from a felony possession charge.

The charge stemmed from Oct. 16, 2020, when Gomez allegedly left methamphetamine in an apartment he had vacated. He received a concurrent, 90 day sentence for each charge, with credit for time served and total costs of $309. He was ordered to report to jail on Feb. 6.

Chase Maurer, 32, of Brady, pled no contest to reduced charges of DUI first offense and attempted third degree assault resulting from a collision on Dec. 11 in which he was found to be intoxicated and collided with another vehicle, causing serious bodily injury to another person.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for March 13.

Daniel Smith, 44, entered no contest in a plea agreement to a burglary charge stemming from an incident on Dec. 2, 2020, in which he entered a shop at a residence and stole an air rifle.

In the agreement, other charges stemming from the incident were dropped. He was ordered to appear on March 13 for sentencing. A request for bail reduction from 10% of $12,500 was denied.

Devon Wilson, 43, pled not guilty to charges of third degree assault and strangulation/suffocation, from a Nov. 21 incident. A request for bail reduction, now at $7,500, was denied. A hearing was scheduled for Mar. 13.

Emily Johnson, 20, was sentenced in a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was ordered to serve 210 days in jail.

Judge Volkmer noted that Johnson had expressed a desire to attend college, and said she had taken that into account in sentencing.

Steven Perez, 38, pled not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony. Bail was reinstated to 10% of 5,000 and a status hearing set for March 20. Perez was ordered to live at the Oxford house until that date.

Michael Matthews, 56, was arranged on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance. He pled not guilty to both charges. A status hearing was scheduled for April 20.

Aaron Clark, 34, had his probation revoked due to violations of the terms stemming from a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. He waived a pre-sentencing investigation and was sentenced on original charges to 180 days in jail with credit for 25 days served.

Charles Royce, 29, of Gothenburg pled not guilty to a charge of felony burglary for an incident on Aug. 10. A hearing was scheduled for March 13. Drug court is a possibility.

San Suhr, 35, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with credit for 204 days served. He had been placed on probation on Sept. 29 for possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an Oct. 24, 2020, incident, but probation was revoked due to probation violations.

Enrique Hernandez Jr., 35, pled guilty to a reduced charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance from an Apr. 16 incident. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 68 credit for time served, and cost of $168.