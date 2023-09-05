A Sutherland man is in jail after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting a woman in her home.

Juan F. Martinez, 31, is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault and first-degree false imprisonment, and misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Martinez on Sept. 4 arrived uninvited at a woman's residence and demanded she have sex with him.

When she refused, Martinez sexually assaulted her. During the assault, he slapped and beat her face, causing bleeding and swelling. When she attempted to escape, he beat and slapped her again, the release said. Martinez eventually passed out and the woman escaped with her child, who was also in the home.

She met with deputies at Ozzie’s General Store in Sutherland. EMTs then transported her to Great Plains Health via ambulance. Deputies went to her home, found Martinez and arrested him. He is currently lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

During Martinez’s initial appearance in court, County Attorney Angela Franz said Martinez knew the victim prior to the alleged assault and alcohol was a factor.

County Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick set bail at 10% of $750,000.

In 2021, Martinez was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with 243 days' credit after pleading no contest for failing to report an address change as a sex offender. This was in conjunction with another case in Keith County.

He was released in January on post-release supervision.

Martinez is registered as a lifetime sex offender after pleading no contest to felony child abuse in 2013. As part of a plea deal in that case, a charge of felony first-degree sexual assault was amended down and charges of felony terroristic threats and two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault were dropped.