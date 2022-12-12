Sutherland man suffers 'disabling injury' to hand from shell, charges pending

A 55-year-old Sutherland man not only suffered, "disabling injuries" to his hand from a high-powered rifle shell he dropped early Monday morning, but he could also face criminal charges from the incident.

According to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office press release, the man arrived at the the Great Plains Health emergency room with a wound to his hand due to a gunshot or explosion.

Sheriff's deputies spoke to a 47-year-old man who said his friend, "was messing with something metal" and that had possibly lost part or most of his hand in the explosion.

Deputies were able to contact the victim at his home in Sutherland. He said he was messing around with the shell and a piece of metal, dropped both and the shell went off.

Deputies later were granted a search warrant at the residence and found several items that appeared to be explosive devices, which technicians from the Nebraska State Patrol removed.

Several firearms and a large amount of ammunition, which the victim is prohibited from being in possession of, were also seized from the property.

Charges are pending from the ongoing investigation, according to the release.