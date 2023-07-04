The streets of Sutherland filled up with a procession of local businesses, clubs and government organizations on the Fourth of July. Many floats sprayed water on the crowd, as it was a hot day for the annual parade. Many horses also walked the streets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ryan Herzog
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today