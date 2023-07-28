A Sutherland woman was sentenced to federal probation for trafficking in a password or other similar information Friday.

Lacie Brown, 21, was sentenced to a year of probation in connection to a student loan fraud case in 2021, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr’s office. U.S. Judge John M. Gerrard imposed the sentence Friday in a Lincoln federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department received a student loan complaint on July 21, 2021.

The victim reported that he was contacted by a loan services company after a third loan attempt was denied. He was completely unaware of the first two loans which were already dispersed. He was notified that in all three incidents he was marked down as the co-signer and the primary signer was Lacie Brown.

Through subsequent investigation it was determined that Brown used the victim’s Social Security number and date of birth on the student loan applications listing him as a co-signer and subsequently creating a login on his behalf and signing on his behalf as well.

The victim is a relative of Brown’s and there was no evidence his information was illegally acquired by Brown.

This case was investigated by the UNL Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

— Telegraph staff reports