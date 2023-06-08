Swanson Reservoir and Harry Strunk Lake in southwest Nebraska tested below target thresholds for E. coli this week. Lakes that read higher than 235 colonies per 100 milliliters of water are considered high for health risks associated with E. coli. On Monday, Harry Strunk Lake tested 93 and the reading for Swanson Reservoir was 17. Both are well below last week’s E. coli readings for the two lakes.

Readings and alerts for many of the lakes throughout Nebraska are posted on the Beach Watch web page of Nebraska Dept. of Environment and Energy. The page is at deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw. Information is not provided for all the Interstate lakes.

Lakes are typically sampled on Monday and reports available on Thursday or Friday. E. coli and microcystin levels are given. Microcystins are harmful chemicals associated with algae blooms.