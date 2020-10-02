Swedberg brothers open Prodigy Studios, continue music lessons in former Kittle's Music location

Brothers Lane and Landon Swedberg grew up in a musical family. Now, after entering the workforce as a teacher and banker, respectively, they have taken a new step in opening a business, Prodigy Studios.
The opportunity came when Danielle Kittle, who was in charge of the lesson business at Kittle’s music, approached Lane one day.
“She said, ‘We’re looking for someone to purchase the lesson portion of our business,’” Lane said. “‘Do you have any interest?’”
The first thought he had was, “That’s not something I thought I would ever do.”
“So I shrugged it off,” Lane said. “I went home and mentioned it to my brother and he said, ‘Why not, we can do that.’”
After more discussion between the brothers, Lane spoke with Kittle again and decided to take on the challenge.
“We then decided this was something we definitely didn’t want North Platte to go without,” Lane said, “having private music lessons or the opportunity for students to learn an instrument.”
Lane said he has been doing private tutoring in North Platte since he moved back in 2016.
“We thought it would be a great opportunity to include that as a part of this business as well,” Lane said. “We were surprised there was not a tutoring business in a town this size, so we just thought we could fill that void and reach out to students who need that assistance as well.”
The brothers purchased the business in April and took over in May.
“We wanted to maintain the current lessons so we did virtual lessons through the COVID restrictions,” Lane said. “We didn’t want any kind of grand opening before then because of COVID and we didn’t want to have too many students just because of the influx of new people.”
With restrictions loosening a bit, Lane said they are now getting into a groove of what the future would look like for them with the lessons and the tutoring.
“We thought it would be a great time to open and reach out to the kids that are in the middle of a semester,” Lane said. “This is kind of the time of year they say, we need some help.”
He said the business is rapidly outgrowing the tutors they currently have.
“I knew there would be an influx, but I didn’t know it would be this big,” Lane said. “We quickly had to reach out to see if someone would be willing to take on a few students.”
The Swedbergs are hoping to add two more tutors this weekend.
“One of the reasons I love tutoring is when the students come to you, they kind of feel like they’re at a point where they feel helpless,” Lane said. “A lot of times they come to you, they feel defeated, they feel like nothing they can do is right.”
Having someone who can give them one-on-one attention is vital to helping them grow, Lane said.
“I just love the tutoring aspect because you get so many ‘Aha moments,’” Lane said. “As a teacher, you don’t always get that benefit with a classroom of 22 kids, sometimes you just feel like you’re so spread out.”
As far as music lessons, the studio offers lessons on a variety of instruments that includes piano and violin to trumpet, percussion and voice.
Music lessons are $80 a month for four lessons, one lesson a week. Tutoring is $20 for a 30-minute session.
The studio’s website is prodigystudiosnp.com where information about the staff and lessons offered is available. For questions, call 532-2911 or email at prodigystudiosnp@gmail.com.
The studio is located at 104½ E. Fifth St. in North Platte.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!