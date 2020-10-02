Swedberg brothers open Prodigy Studios, continue music lessons in former Kittle's Music location

The brothers purchased the business in April and took over in May.

“We wanted to maintain the current lessons so we did virtual lessons through the COVID restrictions,” Lane said. “We didn’t want any kind of grand opening before then because of COVID and we didn’t want to have too many students just because of the influx of new people.”

With restrictions loosening a bit, Lane said they are now getting into a groove of what the future would look like for them with the lessons and the tutoring.

“We thought it would be a great time to open and reach out to the kids that are in the middle of a semester,” Lane said. “This is kind of the time of year they say, we need some help.”

He said the business is rapidly outgrowing the tutors they currently have.

“I knew there would be an influx, but I didn’t know it would be this big,” Lane said. “We quickly had to reach out to see if someone would be willing to take on a few students.”

The Swedbergs are hoping to add two more tutors this weekend.