Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord

It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday.

City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8.

As a result, a second special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday will feature second-round consideration of the ordinance. Still another special meeting will be called for 5:30 p.m. Monday for a final vote, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

The situation arose from Tuesday’s short-handed council meeting, when the five members present split 3-2 in favor of the ordinance and Kelliher subsequently voted “yes” for first-round approval.

Councilman Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon, two of three council members who oppose the Rec Center sales tax, voted “no” both Tuesday and Wednesday. Councilman Ed Rieker, who also has criticized the tax, was absent both times due to travel.

Councilmen Brad Garrick and Ty Lucas, who missed Tuesday’s meeting due to illness, were both present Wednesday. They joined Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz and Brian Flanders in voting to advance the ordinance.

Kelliher opened Wednesday’s meeting by saying that City Attorney Bill Troshynski, who had told the mayor he could vote after hastily consulting state laws Tuesday, recommended earlier Wednesday that the council start over.

“In effect, we’re treating last night’s vote on this issue as not having happened,” Troshynski told the council.

He said further study of the statutes raised enough ambiguity about whether Kelliher could legally supply the fourth “yes” vote for initial approval under Tuesday’s circumstances.

Section 16-401, which Troshynski also read out loud at Tuesday’s meeting, says: “An affirmative vote of not less than one-half of the elected members shall be required for the transaction of any business.”

“So what we’re going to do tonight is really just start over,” Kelliher said. “We’ll bring this item back (to first round) for consideration, and we’ll do this tonight, we’ll do it tomorrow night and again on Monday night if necessary. And then we can move on.

“So those of you who have been calling me about mandamus actions, just hold on. I think we’ll get this taken care of.”

The mayor referred to a “writ of mandamus,” which a court can issue to order a person, governing body or inferior court to perform a specified act or duty required under the law.

City voters Nov. 8 gave nearly 2-to-1 approval to raise the city sales tax from 1.5% to 2% to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and renovate the city’s skate park.

Section 77-27,142.02, which Troshynski read publicly after the shrunken council’s 3-2 vote Tuesday, says the council “shall forthwith proceed to impose” the sales tax in that case.

Kelliher made one more reference to Tuesday’s events before Garrick moved for initial approval of the ordinance, with Volz seconding him.

“As I said last night, the council is required by state statute to pass this ordinance,” the mayor said. “And some may have thought this is an opportunity to revisit the question that was passed in last week’s election. But it’s not.”

But Woods and Tryon both protested Kelliher’s do-over plan.

“I would like explained to me why this did not pass on a 3-2 vote,” Woods said, raising his voice as he spoke. “It’s an ordinance. We had a quorum, and it was 3-2. I mean, I don’t understand this. What was going on?”

Kelliher and Troshynski said it comes down to correctly following state law to be an official council action. Woods wasn’t mollified.

“I’m not a lawyer, but you know, I’m arguing something I don’t believe in. This is how much it bothers me. … I guess I’m just a troublemaker. I’m trying to lose.”

Tryon asked how the council could redo the first-round vote if Wednesday’s agenda called for a second-round vote.

“The point is we have a way to resolve this in a logical manner, and that’s to just run it through and have it pass three more times,” Kelliher replied. “It satisfies the public need. It satisfies the law. It’s done correctly. No one is harmed by running it through three more times.”

“I just don’t want to get the feeling that if we don’t like a vote, we just set it aside and come back and have another vote,” Tryon answered.

If Kelliher’s vote Tuesday didn’t legally count, Lucas said, that means the sales-tax ordinance didn’t advance. But neither was it defeated, he added.

“I don’t think there was a motion to deny it last night,” Lucas said. “So I think if something is short the votes for “yes,” that doesn’t necessarily really mean it was denied, correct?”

“That is correct,” Kelliher said.

Lucas then moved to exercise the council’s option under state law to waive the requirement that ordinances receive three “yes” votes and adopt the sales-tax measure Wednesday.

Council members voted 5-2 in favor of the waiver, with Tryon and Woods again opposed. Six positive votes were required.

Council members then repeated their 5-2 vote and moved the ordinance forward, setting up Thursday’s second-round debate and vote.

The meeting again will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and shown live on the city’s YouTube and government access TV channels.