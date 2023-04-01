200 runners showed up to participate in a Platte River Fitness Series Gift of Life 3k and 8k Saturday, along Lake Maloney Trail starting and ending at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

The run was held in honor of the late Dr. Tamara "Tammy" Hlavaty, someone organizers say left an impact on other people. Not only did she help sustain the lives of others as a radiologist at Grand Island, but she also donated her organs after passing away unexpectedly in 2021.

According to her obituary, she helped establish the first minimally invasive breast biopsy procedures at Great Plains Health in late 1990s. Tammy enjoyed running and competed in multiple marathons across the United States.

"She would find this cause as an organ donor to be the way she would want to be remembered," said Trudy Merritt, director of the fitness series.

For the Gift of Life running event, proceeds went to Live on Nebraska, an organization devoted specifically to outreach, donor registry and organ collection.

Merritt feels that running is good for people holistically.

"Running has been proven and its evidence based that it improves not only physical health and longevity, but it also helps with mental health, with sleep and all of the things that go into making whole human health," she said.

The fitness series hosts physical fitness and wellness events through the year. For more information on future events by the PRFS, visit platteriverfitness.com.