A North Platte High School math teacher was brought before Lincoln County District Court on Monday to hear his charges.

David D. Cooper, 47, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and one count of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, all felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cooper's public defender, Kent Turnbull, took issue with a bond condition barring Cooper from having contact with his children. Turnbull argued that the question of whether Cooper should have contact with his children was a civil manner to be determined with another pending lawsuit he has in a divorce case. Furthermore, his children are under the age of 17, the age of the alleged victim in the case, and he has no documented information indicating a past of abusing his own children, Turnbull said.

Lincoln County District Judge Cindy Volkmer said she would take Turnbull's words under advisement and look into it at a later date.

After an order of deposition and discovery made by the defense, Turnbull requested 60-90 days as he needs to review 50,000 text messages in evidence.

Bond is still set at $125,000 and Cooper is to refrain from contact with anyone under the age of 18 and remain at least 100 yards from property owned by North Platte Public Schools.

Volkmer set a status hearing for July 10.

The two first-degree charges are Class IIA felonies, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The third-degree count is a Class IV felony with a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and a year of post-release supervision.

Cooper was arrested Feb. 22 on a single felony count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee over a period between Nov. 7 and Feb. 22. Court documents allege the abuse happened at North Platte High School and involved a student. Later, the charges were amended to add a second count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee along with the charge of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.