Teacher shortage changes recruiting practices for North Platte Public Schools

A dramatic reduction in applications for teaching positions at North Platte Public Schools brought about changes in recruiting for the district.

Kevin Mills, director of Human Resources, said the process of seeking international applicants began about three years ago. Through his research, Mills said he discovered districts across the country have been hiring international teachers for hard to fill slots.

“The reason we started is there is a teacher shortage, there is no question,” Mills said. “Our applications are way low. Not in the quality of applications, the quantity of applications.”

With the teacher shortage unlikely to end in the near future, Mills said it was necessary to look outside the box for “the best and the brightest” teachers. NPPS has signed contracts with seven teachers, all of whom are from the Philippines.

The normal turnover rate is about 10%, which means about 30 teaching positions are open each year. Coupled with the teacher shortage, that pushed the district to take a more aggressive approach.

Many of those are retirements or teachers moving to other locations due to a spouse’s job change. The number of applicants has dropped from between 10 to 15 for an open position to one or two, he said.

“As all districts are, we’re working really hard to find teachers,” Mills said. “To give examples of how deep it’s going, districts are now contacting universities and colleges and asking for students that are in college while they’re sophomores.

“So we’re starting to track kids all the way through college just to be able to have a chance to get them.”

Mills said career fairs and recruitment events at Nebraska colleges continue to be part of the approach, but those opportunities have not necessarily been producing results.

That’s why the district began looking at other options.

“Dr. (Todd) Rhodes (Superintendent) talked to the superintendent at Lexington and they’ve done it, Cozad hired someone last year,” Mills said. “Even smaller districts are starting to hire people because we can’t meet the need we have to teach our students, so we have to pull them from somewhere.”

Mills contacted the Teach USA organization that facilitates the connection to international teachers and is the agency through which the districts hire.

“We couldn’t be more excited of all the applicants that applied and the ones we selected to interview and those we offered contracts to that did accept,” Mills said. “They’re exceptional human beings.”

Most of the hires have Master’s degrees and have experience teaching a minimum of five years. One concern brought up at the Jan. 9 school board meeting was whether or not the international teachers were planning to come into the district long term.

“I do understand the possibility we have these people here for three years and then we have to replace them. I understand that,” Mills said. “Do we want people to be here in North Platte and stay here, absolutely, that’s definitely our goal.”

The initial contract requires the international teachers to work in the district for three years with an option to extend the contract to five years.

The other piece Mills said the district has to be cognizant of is the need to hire teachers for 2023-24.

“So we have to be on top of that to recruit, and obviously another part of that is to retain,” Mills said.

Several of the international teachers will teach kindergarten through fifth and sixth grades. Mills said others are core teachers who will teach high school science, social studies and English just as they would have at high schools in the Philippines.

“They will be teaching those exact subjects here that they would have in their country,” Mills said.

There are cultural adjustments that will need to be learned from both the international teachers and local staff and community, Mills said.

“There will be changes for them, cultural, climate and so on,” Mills said. “We’re going to have mentorship for them. We’ll bring them in early so we can work with them to find a place to live, transportation and all those things we don’t normally do.”

When a U.S. citizen is hired, they basically take care of all of the aspects of moving into a new community on their own. With the international teachers, Mills said the district helps pick them up at the airport and assists in finding a place to live.

“I look at it as a good experience for us and a good experience for them,” Mills said. “It’s a new journey that we’re on. Do we know exactly all the answers? Absolutely not. Other districts have done it and this agency has done its work so we’ll be fine.”