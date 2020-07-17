Teens receive a chance to dive into forensics at NPCC

Laney Badgley and Makenna Modlin, an incoming high school senior and freshman, respectively, are both fans of the CSI television shows that center on detective and police work.
It is a reason that both signed up for a STEM camp at North Platte Community College focusing on criminal forensics.
They have found that there is more to the investigations than what a 60-minute plot might have people believe each week.
“It’s a little different than the (TV) shows,” Modlin said Thursday afternoon. “This (camp) shows so much more detail in what the (investigators) do. The shows make it look so much easier than what it actually is.”
Badgley nodded along with Modlin.
“(The programs) don’t actually show the science part of it,” Badgley said.
The weeklong camp that ends Friday is conducted by Jared Daily, a physics and engineering instructor at the college. The event attracted a dozen students from North Platte and the surrounding area ranging from 12 to 17 years old.
The students have spent time in Daily’s classroom for an hour or two each day for instruction and demonstration of the projects as well as discussion of the material. The students then conduct the work from their homes. They are charged tuition for the camp and receive a general college credit upon completion.
“My first thought was to set up some type of a crime scene and have (the students) collect the samples, but that started to get a little complicated,” Daily said, “First of all, I am no expert in crime scenes and I couldn’t find anyone who was one.”
Daily, who hopes to run a second session of the camp in a few weeks, was able to get evidence kits from a company that he often purchases his science materials from.
“It’s more of a crime-technician kind of camp,” Daily said.
The first kit provided evidence that included blood (made out of a gel substance), fabric and paper samples that are obtained from a kidnapping case in the scenario.
The fabric was from the kidnapper’s shirt and the students needed to figure out who the guilty party was from the evidence.
The next portion is centered on a murder case and includes the use of a facial recognition program as well as fingerprinting.
The students will also connect with members of the North Platte Police Department and the Denver Police Crime Lab to address material and answer questions on evidence collection.
This is the fourth year that the science, technology, engineering and math camp has been held — a project that Daily developed to get more high school students interested in science and promote some of the NPCC programs.
A different science area is explored each year. Last year’s centered on robotics.
The first camp preceded the 2017 eclipse. Daily had the students build a model of the solar system. “It stretched from State Farm Road all the way out to the North Platte River where Pluto was,” Daily said.
He added that interactive hands-on projects are a key to the camps.
“I don’t think that you can really learn anything if it’s not engaging or hands-on,” Daily said. “I have been in school all my life and I learned nothing when there was no engagement.
“That’s always been my take on education. The students enjoy it more, get involved more and take more with them.”
