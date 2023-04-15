LINCOLN — For the second consecutive year, The North Platte Telegraph has swept the Nebraska Press Association’s top two daily awards for community journalism and claimed the runner-up spot in the NPA’s annual sweepstakes contest for daily papers.

Awards in the NPA’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest were announced at the closing evening banquet of the association’s 150th anniversary convention Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Saturday’s convention luncheon announced The Telegraph’s third straight Omaha World-Herald Community Service Award and its second straight World-Herald Service to Agriculture award for dailies.

The 2023 Community Service Award honored the newspaper’s coverage of last fall’s successful community campaign for a special half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

A rapid citizen-led petition drive put the proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot after the question failed to win enough City Council support to be referred directly to voters. The sales-tax proposal won nearly 2-to-1 support in the election.

The Telegraph received its Service to Agriculture award for its coverage of then-Gov. Pete Ricketts’ surprise January 2022 proposal to revive and complete the all-but-forgotten 1894 Perkins County Canal from the South Platte River near Ovid, Colorado, into west central Nebraska.

The newspaper followed the plan’s evolution throughout 2022, starting with a pair of feature stories in late January and February that uncovered the long-abandoned canal’s origins, detailed the 1923 conclusion of the South Platte River Compact and examined Nebraska’s decision to invoke it to keep its share of South Platte water flowing into the state amid persistent population growth on Colorado’s Front Range.

Two other west central Nebraska papers won weekly Service to Agriculture awards: the Gothenburg Leader in Division B and Broken Bow’s Custer County Chief in Division C.

The Telegraph finished behind the Norfolk Daily News in the daily sweepstakes, based on combined individual first-, second- and third-place awards in advertising, photography and digital and news content. The World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star do not compete in the NPA contests.

Newspaper staff members brought home eight individual first-place awards, seven runner-up awards and seven third-place awards.

The West Virginia Press Association judged the main portion of the NPA’s Better Newspaper Contest, which covered issues and stories during the 2022 calendar year.

Marcia Hora of Stapleton, owner and publisher of the Stapleton Enterprise, McPherson County News and Thomas County Herald, was named 2023-24 president of the Nebraska Press Advertising Service/OnePress at Saturday’s closing convention banquet. Telegraph President Dee Klein became vice president.

Following is a roundup of The Telegraph’s awards in individual NPA daily contest categories:

Advertising

First: Staff, signature page; staff, advertising campaign.

Second: Staff, community promotion advertisement; staff, classified section; Jessica Painter, single retail advertising idea-black and white; Megan Duckworth, creative advertising writing.

Third: Megan Duckworth, agricultural advertisement; Mahalia Botts, single classified idea-color.

Photography

First: Tim Johnson, feature photo.

Third: Job Vigil and Todd von Kampen, photo page; Tim Johnson, news photo.

Editorial

First: Joan and Todd von Kampen, editorial page; Joan von Kampen, headline writing; staff, front page.

Second: Todd von Kampen, editorial; Tim Johnson, breaking news; staff, lifestyle page.

Third: Job Vigil, personal column; Tim Johnson, single feature story; staff, general excellence.

Digital

First: Staff, website; staff, best digital advertising idea.