KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney business students continue to prove they’re the state’s best.

Lopers took first place in eight events and once again claimed the overall excellence award for four-year institutions during the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate State Leadership Conference.

Hosted at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney, the annual conference gives students from colleges and universities across the state an opportunity to network, attend leadership workshops and compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills.

For the second year in a row, the UNK chapter received the overall excellence award presented to the top four-year institution, along with a gold-level local chapter excellence award. Fourteen members of the UNK FBLA Collegiate chapter participated in the conference, where they earned a school-record 31 top-five finishes.

Telegraph area UNK students participating in the conference were Maritza Calmo Martin of Lexington, Ella O’Neil of Wauneta and Courtney Swisher of Halsey. Martin took first place in help desk; fourth place in human resource management; fifth place in job interview; and fifth place in public speaking.