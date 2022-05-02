Telegraph wins Nebraska Press Association's Community Service Award and Service to Agriculture Award

KEARNEY — The North Platte Telegraph swept the top two individual awards for daily newspapers and finished second in the daily-newspaper sweepstakes in the Nebraska Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

The Telegraph on Friday won the NPA’s annual Community Service Award and Service to Agriculture Award, both sponsored by the Omaha World-Herald.

The Community Service Award, the newspaper’s second in a row, recognized the paper’s coverage of the 2021 unveiling, public consideration and launch of the $75 million transformation of Platte River Mall into the District 177 shopping center.

The Service to Agriculture Award likewise recognized The Telegraph’s news stories and editorials on North Platte’s planned Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant.

Several current and former Telegraph writers and advertising staff members also won individual first-place awards in this year’s contest.

Results were announced during the annual NPA convention — the group’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic started — Friday and Saturday at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center North.

Members of the New York state Press Association judged entries from participating Nebraska weekly and daily newspapers. The Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star are NPA members but don’t participate in the contest.

The Telegraph finished second to the Scottsbluff Star-Herald in the NPA daily sweepstakes contest, which totals up individual awards in writing, advertising, digital, layout, photo and video categories.

The Star-Herald also won the digital sweepstakes for daily papers, with The Telegraph finishing third.

The two papers, once the two dailies of the former Western Publishing Co., have had common ownership since 1968.

Following are The Telegraph’s top finishers in individual 2022 NPA contest categories:

» Use of computer graphics produced in-house: 1. Susan Szuch, “Celebrating life, helping others”; 2. Susan Szuch, “US foster care stats 2019.”

» Reader interaction/contest: 3. Apryl Lee, Julie Murrish and Linda Sedlacek, “Christmas Cow Contest.”

» Newspaper organized or sponsored event: 2. Staff, “Women of Achievement.”

» Small ad (under ¼ page or less than 3” x 10½”): 3. Brianna Kuenning and Apryl Lee, “Prairie Friends and Flowers.”

» Signature page: 2. Staff, “State Football.”

» Classified section: 1. Julie Murrish, Cal Petersen and Linda Sedlacek.

» Advertising campaign: 2. Apryl Lee and Brianna Kuenning, “Community Connections Mentor.”

» Single retail advertising idea-color: 1. Dee Klein and Apryl Lee, “Gateway Ad.”

» Single retail advertising idea-black and white: 1. Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee, “Heartland Animal Center.”

» Single classified advertising idea-color: 3. Julie Murrish and Apryl Lee, “Great Plains Health.”

» Single classified advertising idea-black and white: 2. Julie Murrish and Apryl Lee, “Masonite.”

» Creative ad writing: 1. Megan Duckworth and Apryl Lee, “A Moment Photography.”

» Sports page: 3. Staff.

» Breaking news photography: 1. Tim Johnson, “Standoff surrender.”

» Personal column: 2. Job Vigil.

» Breaking news: 1. Job Vigil, “Deer attacks city employee.”

» Single feature story: 2. Susan Szuch, “Buried in the sand.”

» In-depth writing: 1. Susan Szuch, “Lessons learned.”

» Editorial writing: 1. Todd von Kampen.

» Public notice and its promotion: 3. Julie Murrish and Apryl Lee.

» Lifestyle section: 1. Staff.

» Headline writing: 1. Andrew Bottrell.

» Front page: 2. Susan Szuch, June 30 page.

» Special section (multiple publication days): 2. Staff, sports previews.

» Websites: 2. Staff.

» Online video/advertising: 1. Lesli Torres, Dee Klein and Brianna Kuenning, “Great Plains Health-Orthopaedics Video.”

» Best sports video: 2. Tim Johnson, “Watch now: North Platte’s Jayson Scott prepares for his last amateur MMA fight.”

» Editorial of the Year (all-class): 2. Todd von Kampen, “Give your 2 cents’ worth on mall plan.”