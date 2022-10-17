Temporary ice rink, permanent BMX tracks pitched at NP council work session

Though they’re unrelated and one is much newer, two outdoor recreation projects presented to the North Platte City Council Monday shared several features in their pitches.

Both a temporary seasonal ice rink and a revived proposal for a BMX bicycle motocross track would make use of existing city park spaces: Centennial Park for the rink and a relatively little-used north-side dog park for the track.

The nonprofit groups behind each are raising funds privately but asking for limited city help beyond permission to use the respective sites.

Finally, both NPIce Inc. and the older 308 BMX group offer visions of broadening North Platte’s recreational palette — especially for young people — and working toward competitive events luring statewide or national participants in their respective seasons.

“If you want to introduce ice skating to this community, I think it will go over,” NPIce co-founder Stephen “Blu” McGrath said during a nonvoting council work session Monday.

Bicycle motocross is “literally a sport for all ages,” 308 BMX co-founder Brandon McCook said to open the meeting’s second half.

First up, particularly with winter’s onset approaching, would be NPIce’s plan to buy and install a temporary mobile outdoor rink in time to offer family holiday outings, skating lessons and local hockey leagues this winter.

McGrath and fellow NPIce co-founder Tyler Sexson said they’re starting small in order to nurture local interest in two of the most common winter sports.

“Ice rinks have been part of my life since I was young,” said McGrath, who moved to North Platte three years ago after operating ice rinks for 25 years in the Denver area and Casper, Wyoming. “It’s a great place to make friends.”

He and Sexson, a physical therapist and North Platte native long fond of skating and hockey, said NPIce hopes over time to build up enough support to let them pursue a permanent indoor rink.

McGrath noted that Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha have United States Hockey League amateur teams and that North Platte sits between two college hockey hotbeds in Denver and Omaha.

The group would operate a refrigerated rink from about Dec. 12 to Feb. 27. It would sit atop a basically flat area near Centennial Park’s baseball concession stand that once held tennis courts.

That location has access to the 480-watt electric service the rink’s rented chiller would require. Also, “one reason we looked at that location is (because) it’s a fair distance from anyone’s home,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

Sexson said NPIce has raised $106,000 so far to buy or rent the necessary equipment at reduced rates. They’ve also applied for grants of $50,000 each from the city’s Quality Growth Fund and the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for first-season operating costs.

McGrath said NPIce initially was looking at a 90-foot by 70-foot rink, about one-third the size of a regulation hockey rink. The group now has leads on a 165-foot by 70-foot rink, which would be two-thirds regulation size.

The rink, which could be stored in a 40-foot storage container between seasons, would be expandable up to full regulation size by adding more sections, Sexson and McGrath said.

“I like it because you’re trying to start out small, just to get a feel for the community and see if it’s something that can be utilized,” Councilwoman Donna Tryon said.

The 308 BMX group, formed in 2016, first approached the city in 2018 and 2019 about putting the city’s “South Park” land near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue to use for a full-sized bicycle motocross track.

That effort stalled when the group missed an early 2019 deadline the council had set for 308 BMX to raise $188,000. Then-Mayor Dwight Livingston broke a 4-4 council tie in September 2019 by voting to reject a city license agreement.

City officials now hope to sell the South Park land for housing, though that idea has hit its own snags regarding whether it’s legally limited to being used for parks and recreation.

But Kelliher, City Administrator Layne Groseth and Groseth’s predecessor, Matthew Kibbon, approached 308 BMX last year to suggest the group consider leasing the Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, north of the Dowhower Softball Complex.

McCook and fellow 308 BMX leader Bunny Hinde said they have since gone to the dog park several times without seeing many users there.

The dog owners they did see “said, ‘We hate picking the (sandbur) stickers out of our dogs’ hair,’” McCook said.

Kelliher told The Telegraph Friday that repeated attempts to eradicate the sandburs haven’t worked. He suggested to the council Monday that a section of Cody Park could be designated as a dog park in Happy Hound’s place.

“My wife and I spend a fair amount of time on our weekends walking in Cody Park,” the mayor said. “And I can tell you that most people run their dogs in Cody Park.”

Work could start as early as January to build a 1.1-acre looped “pump track” on the site’s south end, McCook said. It takes its name from its design with dips, peaks and curves and the full-body pumping motion needed to produce momentum to ride the track.

While the eventual full-sized BMX track would be fee-driven for formal practices and meets, the pump track would be free at all hours, he said.

Bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades and scooters could traverse the pump track, but motor vehicles would be banned. Both tracks would be “strictly human-powered,” McCook told the council.

The eventual full-sized BMX track would meet USA BMX standards and join tracks in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha in a state competition series.

Competitors come to BMX meets from across the nation, Europe and Asia, McCook said. “There’s families that will load up for the summer their RVs and travel to tracks like this.”

After the abortive 2018-19 effort, McCook said, 308 BMX has about $40,000 in the bank and signed commitments for $60,000 more from North Platte businesses.

He said that’s at the low end of what's needed to build the pump track while fundraising and grant applications continue to finance the full BMX track.

“We want to get the pump track started to get the excitement going,” he said.

Besides leasing the ground, Hinde said, 308 BMX would need to acquire city garbage and electrical services. Water already is available to the site.