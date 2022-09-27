Ten finalists chosen for Big Idea North Platte business pitch event

Ten finalists will compete for the top prize in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest.

The group consists of Laura Deaver, Jon Keck, Kinsey Kimberling, Matthew Gilbert, Porter Connick, Stephanie Budke, Taylor Sutton, Natalia Wiezorek, Madeline Fletcher and Johnny Zogg.

The North Platte Young Professionals released the names on Tuesday morning and those individuals advance to the main event Oct. 19 at Venue 304, located at 304 E. 5th Street in North Platte.

Each individual will give a two-minute pitch, followed by a short question-and-answer session. From there, a panel of judges will narrow the field to five. Audience members will ultimately decide the top three places in the contest.

The social hour for the event begins at 5 p.m., followed by the contest.

There is no admission fee to attend Big Idea North Platte. Food trucks and cash bar will be available.

Finalists are competing for a $10,000 first-place award. Second- and third-place individuals will receive $7,000 and $3,000, respectively.

If an individual under the age of 18 years old wins, the prize money will be awarded in the form of a scholarship.

Each winner will also receive marketing packages courtesy of Eagle Communications and The North Platte Telegraph. Business mentorship and legal consultations are also available for those individuals.

This year's contest has just one division rather than separate adult and youth categories that were in place for the first two years of the event.

Bobbi Walters, owner of the video-production company Bunkhouse Media, beat out nine other competitors to win the adult division last year. North Platte High School student Alex Schimek won the youth division with his pitch for the Pristine Clean service businesses.